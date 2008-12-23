How Encrypted Messaging Works And Why Australian Spies Are Trying To Break The Code

Leaked Samsung NC20 Is Another Pricey 12-Inch Netbook

According to Notebook Italia, it looks like Samsung is readying the release of their own 12-inch netbook, the NC20. The Dell Inspiron Mini 12 has a challenger!

A big-sized sequel to the 10-inch NC10, purported specs include an unnamed VIA U225 processor, 160GB hard drive, 1GB of RAM, 1.3MP webcam and a weight of 1.5kg. Slated for February (in Italy at least), the system is said to retail at $US650. That's probably a bit too expensive for the public to embrace it with open arms. [Notebook Italia via Crunchgear]

