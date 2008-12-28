More Shots of OS X 10.6 Snow Leopard Leak (Some German Required)

German mag Sevenmac Magazin got themselves a bunch of shots of Apple's new OS X update, Snow Leopard, and it looks to be the real deal.

We know that Snow Leopard isn't going to be any kind of massive overhaul, but more of a refinement of the existing OS. It's aiming for stability, speed, and power management. So these photos don't really say a whole lot besides proving, over and over on different screens, that this is indeed version 10.6. We had seen a previous leak of Snow Leopard that looked, well, like Leopard, so these pics are probably real as well. Maybe if I spoke German it'd have some hidden meaning, but as it stands, this should be what it looks like when you choose to Softwareaktualisierung, or whatever. Sevenmac has a bunch of other pictures over here. [Sevenmac]