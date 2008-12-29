How Encrypted Messaging Works And Why Australian Spies Are Trying To Break The Code

Phones Like These Are Why I'm Still Excited For A Foldable Future

Cryonics, Dakota The Dog, And The Hope Of Forever

Leaked BlackBerry Storm OS 4.7.0.85 Update Should Have Been Here Yesterday

At least that's what the CrackBerry folks who got their hands on the latest Storm OS seem to think anyway. Install at your own risk (unofficial update), but the changes appear to be pretty solid.

Just to be clear again: Update OS 4.7.0.85 is unofficial at this point, so proceed with caution. That said, sources at CrackBerry indicate this evening that this release might have the chops to get official approval by Verizon. Eventually.

I haven't played with the OS too much just yet, but it definitely feels much improved, even over 4.7.0.83 which leaked on the 19th. Some bugs have been fixed, the accelerometer action is definitely quicker and typing feels a bit more responsive.

Says Crackberry poster Kevin Michaluk, "This is what the Storm should have launched with. Definitely worth an install if you're a 9530 Storm owner."

Not necessarily a ringing endorsement of what the phone came equipped with thus far, but it sounds like RIM is on top of things after the fact. Very Apple iPhone 3G of them, don't you think? [CrackBerry via CrunchGear]

Trending Stories Right Now

coronavirus what-fresh-hell-awaits

So You Have To Work From Home

The novel coronavirus has, as of Friday, infected more than 100,000 people and killed more than 3,400 globally. Fear, uncertainty, and doubt are pervasive. What happens next is anyone’s guess, but it’s safe to assume that whatever it is will be a shitshow of historic magnitude—it’s already a tragedy for thousands of families and a lesson in the fragility of our globalized world.
animation clone-wars clone-wars-recap disney disney-plus io9 lucasfilm star-wars star-wars-the-clone-wars streaming tv-recap

The Clone Wars Gets Into A Man Versus Machine Debate, With Some Explosions

The conflict of Star Wars: The Clone Wars is, quite literally, man versus machine: droids and clones, durasteel and synthetic flesh and bone, hurled at each other at the behest of one shadowy architect. Sometimes, that means those tools of war will question that dichotomy, and that’s good. Sometimes, that means there’s just a lot of explosions. And that’s...also good.

Latest Deals

Trending Articles