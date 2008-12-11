Latest Firefox Beta Officially Adds Multitouch for Macs

Back in October, multitouch gestures for MacBooks showed up in an experimental Firefox build. Now these gestures have been officially folded in to the 3.1 beta 2.

According to MacRumors, the list of supported gestures is as follows:

•Swipe Left: Go back in history (hold Command to open it in a tab)

•Swipe Right: Go forward in history

•Swipe Up: Go to the top of the page

•Swipe Down: Go to the end of the page

•Pinch Together: Zoom out

•Pinch Apart: Zoom in

•Twist Right: Next tab

•Twist Left: Previous tab

Awesome. As Wired pointed out, this implementation may even better than Safari. [Mozilla via Wired]