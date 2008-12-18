Last.FM Heads To Vodafone Mobile Phones

Vodafone are pushing music over their network like it's going out of fashion. On top of the MusicStation service, they're now offering an application that will let you scrobble your music using your Last.fm account. At the moment it's limited to a number of Nokia handsets (N95, N96, N78 and 6210), and you need to download a special app from Last.fm's website, but Voda are promising more handset compatibility is on the way. Even cooler - if you're a millionaire in Germany - is that you can purchase tracks from Vodafone's online store directly from the app, which is great if you stumple across a song you really enjoy. At the moment that's Germany only, but have no doubt that we'll see it in Australia before to long.

[Last.fm]