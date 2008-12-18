How Encrypted Messaging Works And Why Australian Spies Are Trying To Break The Code

Phones Like These Are Why I'm Still Excited For A Foldable Future

Cryonics, Dakota The Dog, And The Hope Of Forever

Last.FM Heads To Vodafone Mobile Phones

Vodafone scrobbler lastfm.pngVodafone are pushing music over their network like it's going out of fashion. On top of the MusicStation service, they're now offering an application that will let you scrobble your music using your Last.fm account. At the moment it's limited to a number of Nokia handsets (N95, N96, N78 and 6210), and you need to download a special app from Last.fm's website, but Voda are promising more handset compatibility is on the way. Even cooler - if you're a millionaire in Germany - is that you can purchase tracks from Vodafone's online store directly from the app, which is great if you stumple across a song you really enjoy. At the moment that's Germany only, but have no doubt that we'll see it in Australia before to long.

[Last.fm]

Trending Stories Right Now

coronavirus what-fresh-hell-awaits

So You Have To Work From Home

The novel coronavirus has, as of Friday, infected more than 100,000 people and killed more than 3,400 globally. Fear, uncertainty, and doubt are pervasive. What happens next is anyone’s guess, but it’s safe to assume that whatever it is will be a shitshow of historic magnitude—it’s already a tragedy for thousands of families and a lesson in the fragility of our globalized world.
animation clone-wars clone-wars-recap disney disney-plus io9 lucasfilm star-wars star-wars-the-clone-wars streaming tv-recap

The Clone Wars Gets Into A Man Versus Machine Debate, With Some Explosions

The conflict of Star Wars: The Clone Wars is, quite literally, man versus machine: droids and clones, durasteel and synthetic flesh and bone, hurled at each other at the behest of one shadowy architect. Sometimes, that means those tools of war will question that dichotomy, and that’s good. Sometimes, that means there’s just a lot of explosions. And that’s...also good.

Latest Deals

Trending Articles