Portable speakers for MP3 players are two a penny, but not many are not far off a penny in size: Landport's Cubes are though. They're just an inch cube, but fit in stereo speakers, 3.5-mm jack plug, rechargeable batteries and a mini-USB port. They'll run for 4-5 hours on a charge, too. Just don't go expecting bone-rattling volume as they pump out a similarly tiny 0.8-watts. Out soon in Japan for $US25. [Slashgear]