LaCie Says 6TB Ethernet Disk Actually Works With Apple's Time Machine

LaCie's newest ethernet disk isn't only cool because it stores up to a whopping six terabytes in its stack. According to the company, it's also a NAS that's compatible with Apple's Time Machine.

We're not sure if it's officially sanctioned by Apple, but its press material suggests it has the same capabilities for Time Machine backups as a Time Capsule or an Airport Extreme with a USB disk attached.

The NAS features 6TB in a 1U 19-inch rack-mounted case and can work with all OSes out on the market. It can support a total of 100 users with customisable access rights and up to 25 users accessing it at the same time.

It's not exactly cheap. The 6TB edition costs $US1,500. If that's a little too much space for you, there's a 4TB option for $US1,100 or 2TB for $US749. As for the Time Machine capabilities, here's what LaCie said: