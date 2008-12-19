LaCie Says 6TB Ethernet Disk Actually Works With Apple's Time Machine

LaCie's newest ethernet disk isn't only cool because it stores up to a whopping six terabytes in its stack. According to the company, it's also a NAS that's compatible with Apple's Time Machine.
We're not sure if it's officially sanctioned by Apple, but its press material suggests it has the same capabilities for Time Machine backups as a Time Capsule or an Airport Extreme with a USB disk attached.
The NAS features 6TB in a 1U 19-inch rack-mounted case and can work with all OSes out on the market. It can support a total of 100 users with customisable access rights and up to 25 users accessing it at the same time.
It's not exactly cheap. The 6TB edition costs $US1,500. If that's a little too much space for you, there's a 4TB option for $US1,100 or 2TB for $US749. As for the Time Machine capabilities, here's what LaCie said:
LaCie today introduced a new version of its award-winning Ethernet Disk, a network-attached storage (NAS) device featuring a capacity increase of up to 6TB in a 1U 19" rack form factor. Designed by Neil Poulton, it is the most compact all-in-one rack-mounted backup appliance operating in heterogeneous ecosystems.
Designed for small and medium business needs, the Ethernet Disk is powered by the field-proven Windows XP embedded operating system that provides all the necessary features for data backup, storage and file-sharing through its Gigabit Ethernet connection. Thanks to Active Directory compatibility, the LaCie Ethernet Disk supports a total of 100 users with customizable access rights to different shares, with up to 25 concurrent users.
"Microsoft is pleased to work with LaCie to provide the core embedded foundation for its new Ethernet Disk," said John Doyle, Senior Product Manager for the Windows Embedded Business. "We are excited to provide customers with an innovative platform that allows them to develop a, smart, connected device that offers increased security and storage capabilities."
Developed to provide data protection for Windows, MAC, Linux and Unix-based workstations, the LaCie Ethernet Disk ships with three licenses of both Genie Backup Manager ProTM for Windows and Intego Backup Manager ProTM for Mac, which can perform scheduled file backups for workstations. The LaCie Ethernet Disk's ability to work together with Apple Time Machine allows Mac users to take advantage of the continuous data protection the software provides.
The included backup software protects against major disasters and natural catastrophes by offering a computer recovery function for selected workstations. Optional extra licenses are available through the LaCie online store.
The LaCie Ethernet Disk can integrate into any global disaster recovery plan, as its built-in engine can back up its volumes either onto a USB-connected DAS (direct-attached storage) to be taken off-site, or remotely onto another NAS.
"Backing up data - even mission-critical data - always boils down to making and storing copies of data, located on your primary storage device, onto a secondary device," said Erwan Girard, LaCie Product Manager. "For this reason, the perfect backup companion for your information system should be kept simple and cost-effective. The LaCie Ethernet Disk offers computer backup and recovery, and backs itself up onto a NAS or DAS, all at the best price-per-terabyte ratio in the market. It is therefore an excellent complement to the complex and expensive technology used in front end storage servers."
Availability
The LaCie Ethernet Disk is available immediately in capacities of 2TB, 4TB and 6TB through the LaCie Online Store or LaCie resellers at the suggested retail price starting at $749.99 (excluding VAT), which includes a three-year limited warranty. Silicon feet and bracket covers are included for standalone use, as well as power and Ethernet cables. The optional Rack Rail Kit is available for $59.99 while the Advance Replacement Option is available for European customers for €124. For more information visit www.lacie.com
