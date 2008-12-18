Konami Releasing Silent Hill, DDR and Frogger for iPhone, Too

While Konami's announcement of Metal Gear Solid for the iPhone is tough to be topped, the company will also be releasing a few of their other big franchises as well, including Silent Hill and DDR.

Silent Hill: The Escape, DanceDanceRevolution S Lite and Frogger are all in the works for the iPhone/iPod touch platform.

A version of DDR certainly makes the most sense, even if tapping a screen with your fingers can't really match the experience of a full-out dance pad. And Silent Hill is just more evidence that, if properly executed, the platform could gain the street cred from hardcore mobile gamers (well, if pinch/tap kills will ever be seen as hardcore). As for Frogger, hell, I'll play it. While Metal Gear is confirmed for a Spring 2009 release, the others are just promised to show some time "soon."