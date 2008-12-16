How Encrypted Messaging Works And Why Australian Spies Are Trying To Break The Code

Phones Like These Are Why I'm Still Excited For A Foldable Future

Cryonics, Dakota The Dog, And The Hope Of Forever

Kodak Wireless OLED Photo Frame Available for $US999

We know you've been waiting for that perfect stocking stuffer, and compliments of Kodak, we've found it. Their 7.6-inch OLED Wireless photo frame is now available at Amazon for just under a grand.

Promising a 30,000:1 contrast ratio with automatic brightness adjustments through an ambient light sensor, this 800x400 Kodak frame also includes 2GB of storage along with Wi-Fi access to online photos and videos.

Needless to say, an OLED frame will destroy whatever generic LCD alternative you've already picked out for grandma. Of course she won't appreciate that the device costs as much as a decent computer, but why are you giving her a gift in the first place? For the fame? The glory?

Seriously though, don't buy this, even if you have the money. Just donate $US900 to the charity of your choice and wait a few years for the price to drop. [Amazon via Slashgear]

Trending Stories Right Now

coronavirus what-fresh-hell-awaits

So You Have To Work From Home

The novel coronavirus has, as of Friday, infected more than 100,000 people and killed more than 3,400 globally. Fear, uncertainty, and doubt are pervasive. What happens next is anyone’s guess, but it’s safe to assume that whatever it is will be a shitshow of historic magnitude—it’s already a tragedy for thousands of families and a lesson in the fragility of our globalized world.
animation clone-wars clone-wars-recap disney disney-plus io9 lucasfilm star-wars star-wars-the-clone-wars streaming tv-recap

The Clone Wars Gets Into A Man Versus Machine Debate, With Some Explosions

The conflict of Star Wars: The Clone Wars is, quite literally, man versus machine: droids and clones, durasteel and synthetic flesh and bone, hurled at each other at the behest of one shadowy architect. Sometimes, that means those tools of war will question that dichotomy, and that’s good. Sometimes, that means there’s just a lot of explosions. And that’s...also good.

Latest Deals

Trending Articles