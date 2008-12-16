Kodak Wireless OLED Photo Frame Available for $US999

We know you've been waiting for that perfect stocking stuffer, and compliments of Kodak, we've found it. Their 7.6-inch OLED Wireless photo frame is now available at Amazon for just under a grand.

Promising a 30,000:1 contrast ratio with automatic brightness adjustments through an ambient light sensor, this 800x400 Kodak frame also includes 2GB of storage along with Wi-Fi access to online photos and videos.

Needless to say, an OLED frame will destroy whatever generic LCD alternative you've already picked out for grandma. Of course she won't appreciate that the device costs as much as a decent computer, but why are you giving her a gift in the first place? For the fame? The glory?

Seriously though, don't buy this, even if you have the money. Just donate $US900 to the charity of your choice and wait a few years for the price to drop. [Amazon via Slashgear]