Behold the rare Octopus USB drive mating ritual. Notice how the magnetised lips join together in a passionate kiss. Unfortunately, like the praying mantis, the female is prone to violence after mating.

In the background you can see that the female has ripped the face off the male and stuck his lifeless corpse up on the fridge with a phony suicide note. Tragic I know—but it's nature and we mustn't interfere. Available in 2, 4 and 8GB capacities. [A-DATA]