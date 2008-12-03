How Encrypted Messaging Works And Why Australian Spies Are Trying To Break The Code

Keyhole Surgery: Operation for the Less Than Ethical

While some of us invest points into intelligence to become doctors, others of us pour those stats into perception and agility to take a different route...

Keyhole Surgery is Operation reinvented for lockpick enthusiasts. You view a 3D schematic of the lock on the computer, then try to guide the key through the maze of tumblers without striking the walls. He who has the least mistakes wins. He who has the most mistakes will require a good lawyer.

A concept for now, if you really like the device, we're sure some perceptive, agile manufacturer will come around to borrow the idea soon enough. [Moritz Waldemeyer via bbGadgets]

