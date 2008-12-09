Jollbot Jumps Like a Grasshopper, Rolls Like a Ball

There are robots that can jump and there are robots that can roll, but the Jollbot is the first robot that can do both. These skills could be vital for future space exploration.

The University of Bath's work on the Jollbot was first brought to light last year, but it appears that their design has evolved considerably in that time. Not only can it roll and jump over difficult terrain, it can do it without the awkward drawbacks of leg-based contraptions—which makes it ideal for space exploration. Plus, it is super light (making the logistics of getting it into space that much easier) and cheap to produce. [AVING]