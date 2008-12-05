Jog Controller Forces You To Run in Place While Gaming

PB&J, tables and chairs, liquor and swimming, jogging and gaming—these are matches made in heaven. Fortunately, the Jog has you covered with the whole jogging and gaming thing.

The Jog attaches to your belt and connects between your Wii or PS2 and the controller—forcing you to jog in place in order to move your character (can you say "hot seller?"). I must say that I haven't encountered a fitness peripheral of this calibre since the Gamercize Pro-Sport and it's PC partner-in-crime (and that is not a good thing). Fortunately, only those in the UK will be able to get their hands on one in the foreseeable future. [Kotaku]