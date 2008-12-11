Jimmy Fallon May Be the First Geek's Talk Show Host

In the second daily video for his upcoming show, Jimmy Fallon name drops services like Flickr and says he's going to have a laptop at his desk so he can Skype people. I believe him.

I've always liked the guy, so I know from his past standup material that he actually knows what he's talking about when it comes to things we take for granted. IM, Skype and Twitter (I'm SURE he's going to have some Twitter action) should all pop up once in a while as parts of his sketches, which makes him likely to be the first network nerd talk show host. Don't let me down, Jimmy. Do that Fallon name proud. [Late Night]