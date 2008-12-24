How Encrypted Messaging Works And Why Australian Spies Are Trying To Break The Code

Jewellery Box Features USB and Fingerprint Authentication Security

Perhaps Paris Hilton would have avoided the $US2 million theft of her jewellery recently if she had one of these BioMirage Coffers. It can only be opened via fingerprint identification or a USB key.

That seems far more convenient than carrying around a key or remembering a passcode, but couldn't you just take the whole thing with you and smash it open later on? I mean, it only weighs 4.5 kilos. It's more like a high-tech deterrent when you think about it. Plus, the damn thing is $US579—so if you buy it you have already been robbed. [RCG Store via Everything USB]

The Search For Aliens Is About To Get A Serious Upgrade

Construction is set to begin for a large telescopic array dedicated to detecting natural and artificial sources of optical and infrared light. Once operational, the system, called PANOSETI, will be capable of scanning the entire sky, significantly boosting our chances of detecting alien laser signals.
The Clone Wars Gets Into A Man Versus Machine Debate, With Some Explosions

The conflict of Star Wars: The Clone Wars is, quite literally, man versus machine: droids and clones, durasteel and synthetic flesh and bone, hurled at each other at the behest of one shadowy architect. Sometimes, that means those tools of war will question that dichotomy, and that’s good. Sometimes, that means there’s just a lot of explosions. And that’s...also good.

