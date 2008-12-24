Jewellery Box Features USB and Fingerprint Authentication Security

Perhaps Paris Hilton would have avoided the $US2 million theft of her jewellery recently if she had one of these BioMirage Coffers. It can only be opened via fingerprint identification or a USB key.

That seems far more convenient than carrying around a key or remembering a passcode, but couldn't you just take the whole thing with you and smash it open later on? I mean, it only weighs 4.5 kilos. It's more like a high-tech deterrent when you think about it. Plus, the damn thing is $US579—so if you buy it you have already been robbed. [RCG Store via Everything USB]