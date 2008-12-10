Jet Works Engine Inspires Tomorrow's Rocket Scientists

How Encrypted Messaging Works And Why Australian Spies Are Trying To Break The Code

Let's face it—educational toys are not popular gift items. However, the Jet Works Engine is something that curious kids will be excited to find under the tree this year.

The kit comes with 50 parts for kids to assemble into a battery operated simulation of a jet engine. They can also control thrust, turbine speed and jet sounds using the control panel. The way I see it, $US30 is a small price to pay to educate our youth—especially if those youth grow up to become successful engineers. Daddy wants a flying, fuel-friendly vehicle before he kicks the bucket. [Discovery Store via 7 Gadgets via DVICE]

So You Have To Work From Home

The novel coronavirus has, as of Friday, infected more than 100,000 people and killed more than 3,400 globally. Fear, uncertainty, and doubt are pervasive. What happens next is anyone’s guess, but it’s safe to assume that whatever it is will be a shitshow of historic magnitude—it’s already a tragedy for thousands of families and a lesson in the fragility of our globalized world.
The Clone Wars Gets Into A Man Versus Machine Debate, With Some Explosions

The conflict of Star Wars: The Clone Wars is, quite literally, man versus machine: droids and clones, durasteel and synthetic flesh and bone, hurled at each other at the behest of one shadowy architect. Sometimes, that means those tools of war will question that dichotomy, and that’s good. Sometimes, that means there’s just a lot of explosions. And that’s...also good.

