A Japanese site has found an odourous purpose for Google Maps—using it to track down weird and stinky smells they encounter in the Land of the Rising Sun. Get a whiff of something sour? Go to Nioibu.com and tell everyone.

Users sign up on the site and enter reports on what they encounter, kind of like Gawker Stalker—but for odours. According to the lists of encounters though, it doesn't seem like it's only for bad smells—watermelon and curry make the list too. [Japan Probe]