Japanese Developers Make a Game to Go With Hands-Free USB Pleasure Gadget

Japanese engineers have been making automated masturbation devices for a while now [here and here] , but as Brian Ashcraft from Kotaku finds, they've finally made a game to go along with the action.

The SOM, a USB-connected wank toy, comes packaged with a game called Cross Days. Developers hooked up the SOM to be coordinated with the action on screen during the "climax scenes", which is so obvious execution of the two products that we're sure this has been done before.

Would we recommend it? That's tough to say without trying. But at the very least it'll prevent:

