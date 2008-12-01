How Encrypted Messaging Works And Why Australian Spies Are Trying To Break The Code

Japan Hides CCTV Cameras in Cute Statues, Hopes No One Notices


For some, the all-seeing CCTV camera is a bit off putting. Its uncaring eye records all, making even a simple trip to the ATM an adventure in privacy rights for our more conservative-minded citizens. In Japan, they understand this, and in typical Japanese fashion they've started hiding surveillance cameras in "friendly" Daruma wish dolls to lessen the blow.

And yes, it says "this is a surveillance camera" on the side, but it's still damn cute. Record my every move all you want, Daruma-san! [Japan Probe via Crunch Gear]

