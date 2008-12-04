How Encrypted Messaging Works And Why Australian Spies Are Trying To Break The Code

Phones Like These Are Why I'm Still Excited For A Foldable Future

Cryonics, Dakota The Dog, And The Hope Of Forever

Japan Mobile Phone App Gives Fashion Advice Based on Your Face

Japan mobile phone app maker J-Magic has released a useful update to its celebrity look-a-like app, "Kao Cheki." Called "Shoubu Co-de Cheki," it offers fashion advice based on mobile snapshots of your face. Anyone want to make this for the iPhone?

"Shoubu" is a slang term for the type of clothing a woman wears to land a man. "Co-de" is the Japanisation of the word coordinate, as in "what skirt would coordinate with what shirt." The mobile program asks girls to send in pictures of their face and uses the same technology that determines their celebrity twins to dress them up.

Now the independent woman in me kind of gags at the thought of there being specific outfits to "catch" dudes. But the lazy, unfashionable tomboy in me is kind of like "Oh hey, it's like taking the thinking out of dressing up. Awesome." Especially since the app offers options like "sexy cute" or "natural cool." The app is co-developed by Nissen, an online clothing shop. [Cscout Japan]

Trending Stories Right Now

aliens optical-seti panoseti science seti the-search-for-extraterrestrial-intelligence

The Search For Aliens Is About To Get A Serious Upgrade

Construction is set to begin for a large telescopic array dedicated to detecting natural and artificial sources of optical and infrared light. Once operational, the system, called PANOSETI, will be capable of scanning the entire sky, significantly boosting our chances of detecting alien laser signals.
animation clone-wars clone-wars-recap disney disney-plus io9 lucasfilm star-wars star-wars-the-clone-wars streaming tv-recap

The Clone Wars Gets Into A Man Versus Machine Debate, With Some Explosions

The conflict of Star Wars: The Clone Wars is, quite literally, man versus machine: droids and clones, durasteel and synthetic flesh and bone, hurled at each other at the behest of one shadowy architect. Sometimes, that means those tools of war will question that dichotomy, and that’s good. Sometimes, that means there’s just a lot of explosions. And that’s...also good.

Latest Deals

Trending Articles