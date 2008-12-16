I've Got Two Kuka Robot Arms and a Microphone

I learn something new about robots every day. These Kuka industrial robot arms have been used to power amusement park rides, and apparently, make fine German avant-garde electronic DJs.

Kuka robot arms are nearly ubiquitous in heavy automated manufacturing plants for cars, airplanes, IKEA—everything. These two particular Kuka DJs are from an installation called juke_bots from a few years back. They can select any number of records from their nearby crates, and play selected parts of them by lifting them up to waiting styli. Grandmasters they are not, but they're also, er, machines. [robotlab via Bot Junkie]