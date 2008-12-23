iTunes Adds TV Shows From Fox8, Arena, Movie Extra

Wow, looks like some of those overseas online licensing issues just got sorted out, with iTunes launching US shows played on Foxtel under Foxtel channel banners. Shows like Family Guy, X-Files, American Dad and Friday Night Lights are all available under the "FOX8" network, "Arena" has Top Chef, one time Woz-lover Kathy Griffin's My Life on the D-List and other reality based "entertainment" programs, while you can pick up episodes of Mad Men and Dirt through "Movie Extra". There's also a "Screen Gems" network with Bewitched, I dream of Jeannie and Starsky and Hutch and a Sony Pictures Television network as well. I'm a bit surprised that FOX8 doesn't have The Simpsons, considering that's pretty much half their programming schedule, but I'm sure it's probably just held up by some form of red tape and on its way to Aussie iTunes eventually... [iTunes via MacTalk]