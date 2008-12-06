ITRI Bringing Folding TFT-EPD Displays to Smartphones Next Year

This Pilotfish mock-up illustrates a new product that Taiwan's Industrial Technology Research Institute (ITRI) hopes to integrate into smartphones starting next year—a folding, Thin Film Transistor Electrophoretic Display (TFT-EPD).



The goal, of course, is to try and increase screen size without adding a significant amount of bulk to the phone itself. While this render looks thicker than most of the mobile phones out there, the result of the dual screen design is a display size that reaches 12cm or more. Apparently, ITRI has prototypes in hand so it will be interesting to see whether or not this concept will be more appealing than technology like pico projectors and rollable displays. [Computerwoche]