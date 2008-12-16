How Encrypted Messaging Works And Why Australian Spies Are Trying To Break The Code

Top Gear Crew Puts the Tesla Roadster Through Its Paces

If there's a more entertaining show about cars in the world than the BBC's Top Gear, I've never seen it. Which is why we're psyched to see them take on the Tesla Electric Roadster.

The gang finds that, while the Tesla is amazingly fast out of the gate and cheap to operate (once you drop the cash on buying one), it's not without its faults. For one, that battery is crazy heavy, and charging it up takes a whopping 16 hours. Also, it has a way of breaking down. But don't take my word for it, as I'm far less charismatic than Jeremy Clarkson.

Side note: bring this show to DVD/Blu-ray, BBC! Come on! [Jalopnik]

