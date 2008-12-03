On one level, this video is fun because it explains how computers work in the most dumbed-down language imaginable. On another level, it's from the 90s, the golden early age of the internet. And it's aimed at the elderly, creating the trifecta.

Yes, Surfing for Seniors is a real gem, explaining how computers work in terms old people understand, like fair games and libraries. The video itself isn't too exciting, mostly consisting of a shot of this old lady's back as she scrolls up and down intercut with close-ups of her clicking those mouse buttons of hers. But the sensible, incredibly dumbed down advice is pretty awesome. [Cynical C via The Daily What]