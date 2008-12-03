How Encrypted Messaging Works And Why Australian Spies Are Trying To Break The Code

Phones Like These Are Why I'm Still Excited For A Foldable Future

Cryonics, Dakota The Dog, And The Hope Of Forever

Surfing for Seniors: In Case You Need a Refresher on How a Mouse and IE 3.0 Work

On one level, this video is fun because it explains how computers work in the most dumbed-down language imaginable. On another level, it's from the 90s, the golden early age of the internet. And it's aimed at the elderly, creating the trifecta.

Yes, Surfing for Seniors is a real gem, explaining how computers work in terms old people understand, like fair games and libraries. The video itself isn't too exciting, mostly consisting of a shot of this old lady's back as she scrolls up and down intercut with close-ups of her clicking those mouse buttons of hers. But the sensible, incredibly dumbed down advice is pretty awesome. [Cynical C via The Daily What]

Trending Stories Right Now

aliens optical-seti panoseti science seti the-search-for-extraterrestrial-intelligence

The Search For Aliens Is About To Get A Serious Upgrade

Construction is set to begin for a large telescopic array dedicated to detecting natural and artificial sources of optical and infrared light. Once operational, the system, called PANOSETI, will be capable of scanning the entire sky, significantly boosting our chances of detecting alien laser signals.
animation clone-wars clone-wars-recap disney disney-plus io9 lucasfilm star-wars star-wars-the-clone-wars streaming tv-recap

The Clone Wars Gets Into A Man Versus Machine Debate, With Some Explosions

The conflict of Star Wars: The Clone Wars is, quite literally, man versus machine: droids and clones, durasteel and synthetic flesh and bone, hurled at each other at the behest of one shadowy architect. Sometimes, that means those tools of war will question that dichotomy, and that’s good. Sometimes, that means there’s just a lot of explosions. And that’s...also good.

Latest Deals

Trending Articles