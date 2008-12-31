Israeli Army Videoblogs Blowing Up Gaza, Gets Censored By YouTube

How Encrypted Messaging Works And Why Australian Spies Are Trying To Break The Code

This is the Israeli Defence Force's official YouTube channel, where they are posting several gun camera videos per day of bombs falling on Gaza. That is, until Google temporarily shut it down.

It's back up now, but a message on the idfnadesk channel's profile (Age: 60, the wit) explains:

We were saddened earlier today that YouTube took down some of our exclusive footage showing the IDF's operational success in operation Cast Lead against Hamas extremists in the Gaza Strip. Fortunately, due to blogger and viewer support, YouTube has put back up some of the footage they removed.

Naturally, the comments sections turned into a firestorm of hateful back-and-forths before they were disabled, which was probably a condition for re-upping the censored videos.

It's a propaganda campaign, pure and simple. Even though you can see far worse in the chillingly note-perfect AC-130 stage in fucking Call of Duty 4, there are people dying in those buildings, and no, not all of them are terrorists. No war in history has been fought without the warring parties attempting to control the story with info dissemination. But using a forum like YouTube, a public community where smartbombs destroying buildings in a populated city are adjacent to sleeping kittens and 12 year olds' rants on why homework sucks, and where said 12 year olds (literally, and those of 12-year-old intellect) can fill the comment sections with racist hate-spew, is this where we draw the line? [idfnadesk - YouTube]

Oh, and any of said hate spew in the comments here will be grounds for an immediate banhammer. And it has a gun camera and its own YouTube channel too.

