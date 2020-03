Following our anti-Dubai-gigarchitecture article on the slimmest houses in the world, reader Micah Sherman has sent us which may be the thinnest, smallest house in any city in the world. Absolutely crazy.

The house is located in Amsterdam and after seeing it, I'm thinking about subletting my closet.

Aldaron, another Giz reader, sent us this other crazy thin building located in South Kensington, London.

[Slimmest houses in the world—Thanks Micah and Aldaron]