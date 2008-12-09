How Encrypted Messaging Works And Why Australian Spies Are Trying To Break The Code

Is iTunes Ditching DRM Tomorrow?

Speculation about if when iTunes would score DRM-free tracks from all major studios like Amazon and Walmart has been rampant, but according to a rumour at AppleInsider, all this speculation may come to an end tomorrow.

AppleInsider cites a Dec. 3 story from the French publication Electron Libre that says iTunes will remove DRM from Sony, Universal and Warner tracks on December 9th. The story doesn't say what percentage of tracks from the major labels, or what the cost bump for the new tracks might be, if any. In fact, check out this rather ungraceful machine translation of the French story for yourself:

...The signals are clear today. iTunes should offer catalogs of three majors Universal Music, SonyBMG Music and Waner rid of technological protection measures next Tuesday, Dec. 9. The transition to DRM Free should be at a global level...

With that opener, it almost reads like a fortune. I for one hope this fortune comes true. [Electron Libre via AppleInsider]

