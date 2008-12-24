How Encrypted Messaging Works And Why Australian Spies Are Trying To Break The Code

iPhone Nano Case Product Page, Product Pics Shown Off By XSKN

XSKN has gone beyond the previous iPhone Nano case leak to making an entire product page littered with different colours of the supposedly soon-to-come iPhone Nano.

There's not a whole lot to get from these photos other than the fact that the iPhone Nano looks shorter and fatter than the 3G (kinda like the previous generation fat iPod nano), but it still has all the proper holes. Of course, all this is assuming that XSKN has correct information. It did, earlier in the year, with the iPhone 3G, so they have some kind of track record on their side.

And just as a curiosity, here's a render of what someone thinks the iPhone Nano may look like.

[XSKN - Thanks Kentzler!]

