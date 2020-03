Apparently, developers have submitted over 10,000 apps to the App Store—which has motivated someone to create this wicked looking mosaic out of all the app icons (even the 9,900 or so crappy ones).

Crappy apps aside, the result is definitely cool looking, and the creators were kind enough to offer up a high res version for fanboys looking for something to spice up their walls. [Flickr via taptaptap]