I know you like your iPhone. That's great. But really, if you build a coffee table that looks like an iPhone, complete with icon coasters, you've gone too far.

We've seen iPhone coasters before, and those were bad enough, but this take things to a whole new level. Also: it's made completely out of cardboard, making it tacky on multiple levels. Seriously, people, control your gadget fetishes, otherwise you'll turn into the guy with a cardboard iPhone for a coffee table. [iLounge via TechDigest]