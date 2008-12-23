iPhone Clone Is Absolutely Perfect Until You Turn It On

Behold, the new ePhone. An iPhone clone so perfect, so uncannily identical, so curvaceously exact, that it's only one letter and a logo away from being the real McCoy. Until you turn it on.

Then you realise this is nothing more than yet another clone, even while it looks like a perfect, logo-less clone of the iPhone. The EPHONE M8 Dual Quad Band TV bar Phone Black is probably $US160 too expensive:

EPHONE M8

Network: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900 MHz

Languages: English,French,Portuguese ,Spanish,Deutsch ,Indonesia,Turkish , Russian ,Arabic,Persian

Display Size: 3.2 inch, 240×320 pixels

Screen: QVGA screen, 260K colors

Ringtones Type: Polyphonic (64 channels);Support mp3 ringtone: Music: Support MP3 background play,support equalizer;Built-in 3D stereo speaker

Video: 3GP / MP4, support to play in full screen, forward and pause

Camera: 1.3 Megapixel camera,support to shoot with sound

FM Radio: FM stereo,play outside without earphone

TV Function: TV supported (does this mean that I can put it on top of my TV or what?)

Internal Memory: Packed with 1GB TF card, support extend card

Data transfer: USB cable / Bluetooth

Connectivity: GPRS / WAP

Phonebook: Can store 500 phonebooks

Messaging: SMS, MMS

List price: $US160. [Ligh in the Box via Wired]