iPhone Clone Is Absolutely Perfect Until You Turn It On

Behold, the new ePhone. An iPhone clone so perfect, so uncannily identical, so curvaceously exact, that it's only one letter and a logo away from being the real McCoy. Until you turn it on.

Then you realise this is nothing more than yet another clone, even while it looks like a perfect, logo-less clone of the iPhone. The EPHONE M8 Dual Quad Band TV bar Phone Black is probably $US160 too expensive:

EPHONE M8
Network: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900 MHz
Languages: English,French,Portuguese ,Spanish,Deutsch ,Indonesia,Turkish , Russian ,Arabic,Persian
Display Size: 3.2 inch, 240×320 pixels
Screen: QVGA screen, 260K colors
Ringtones Type: Polyphonic (64 channels);Support mp3 ringtone: Music: Support MP3 background play,support equalizer;Built-in 3D stereo speaker
Video: 3GP / MP4, support to play in full screen, forward and pause
Camera: 1.3 Megapixel camera,support to shoot with sound
FM Radio: FM stereo,play outside without earphone
TV Function: TV supported (does this mean that I can put it on top of my TV or what?)
Internal Memory: Packed with 1GB TF card, support extend card
Data transfer: USB cable / Bluetooth
Connectivity: GPRS / WAP
Phonebook: Can store 500 phonebooks
Messaging: SMS, MMS

List price: $US160. [Ligh in the Box via Wired]

