iPhone Barf Bag Mod is Perfect for Airsick MacGyver

Anyone can fashion a piece of cardboard to hold their iPhone at home, but who has a pile of old boxes and a spare sharpened implement on a plane? (Not you, hopefully.)

This iPhone/iPod touch mod uses a readily-available airsickness bag to hold your video player hands-free. Amazing, we know, but things only get better from there. As the bag is simply tucked into one's tray table, its height can be adjusted to achieve the optimum viewing angle. Let's see you do that with cardboard, terrorists! [hodenmumps via Random Good Stuff]