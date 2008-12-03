iPhone App Makes Logging On to Free AT&T Wi-Fi Not Suck

All iPhone users get free AT&T Wi-Fi, hurray. But the text-message-based access system makes it a pain in the arse to log onto. Enter Easy Wi-Fi for AT&T, an app that makes it, well, easy. When you fire up the app for the first time, you just enter your number. After that, when you hit an AT&T Wi-Fi hotspot, like at Harbucks, you just mash a giant button to log in, no hassle required. Ars says Devicescape is planning more automated connection apps for other operators, AT&T is just the first, thanks to the "approval store nightmare." It's free until Friday, then it jumps to $US1.99. [iTunes via Ars]