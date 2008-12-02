Internode Launches Competition To Boost Australian Chumby Content

One of the things that is holding back the Chumby in Australia, and something that will influence the review I'm working on, is the lack of Australian content. Almost every single widget available for the malleable internet companion is from the US, and while that means that you can have some cool content (you can stream Pandora radio through Chumby, even though you're in Australia), it is kind of frustrating that there's a dedicated widget for Gizmodo US, but I have to just use the RSS reader for Gizmodo Australia...

Fortunately, Internode has recognised this problem and is running a comp for developers to come up with local applications for the device. Even if you don't own a Chumby, you can still test out your app at Chumby.com, making you eligible for the comp. The prizes are pretty decent too: You get a couple of Chumbies, a copy of Adobe Flash Creative Suite 4 Professional and credit towards Internode services. You can check out more details by clicking the link, but if you do have some basic flash programming skills can you do me a favour and create a Giz AU app? I'll give you kudos...

