Intel Survey: Internet Almost as Important as Sex

Intel released survey results that attempt to measure the place of Internet access in both men's and women's lists of priorities, and found that it's more important than any other nonessential purchase.

This is one of those reasonably meaningless polls that ends up saying what we already knew: people like their Internet access. In this survey of 2,119 adults polled by Harris Interactive, Internet access polled higher than any other source of discretionary spending (things like eating out, shopping, and television subscriptions).

But the real buzz around the survey comes from these numbers: 46% of women and 30% of men would rather give up sex for two weeks than give up Internet access over the same period. Frankly, that's lower than I'd expect: I'm not sure what kind of Casanovas they polled, but I go without sex for two weeks sometimes totally by accident. On the other hand, every time I've gone two weeks without the Internet, it was as some kind of forced vacation and I really felt the pain.

Intel also said that 65% of those polled "cannot live without Internet access," which is kind of an extreme reaction. Does that mean that they'd kill themselves rather than live without it? Or just wish they'd never been born?

What do you guys think? Two weeks without sex, or two weeks without your precious Internet? [New York Times]