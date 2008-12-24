Innergie mCube90 is a Small, Sleek, Energy-Saving Power Adaptor

I'm normally not interested in the onslaught of green power strips and surge protectors, but Innergie's mCube90 is interesting because they're working with electronics manufacturers to have special power-management tech installed in the gadgets.

So here's what makes the mCube90 surge protector/universal-power adaptor unique: most devices, even when fully charged (or off) still continue to draw power. Using a sort of open energy communication standard developed by Greenplug, the mCube90 makes it so these gadgets stop drawing power altogether (or a reduced amount, at the very least) when they're fully charged.

So far, companies such as HP, Fabrik, NEC and others have implemented the technology into their products so that they work with the Greenplug standard and Innergie adaptor. It can handle notebooks that pull between 18-21 volts and 65 watts of continuous energy.

The power adaptor itself has a port for your standard AC notebook cable, complete with removable tips, as well as a special USB port that can charger your portable gadgets even quicker. And when you're on the go, you can even remove the bottom segment for a portable charger with the same green features, but without surge protection (it seems).

It's not like this will solve all of the world's energy related problems or anything, but it's nice to see big companies getting behind a good idea—one that unfortunately costs $US130. [Innergie