Inflatable Dog Collar Keeps Rover Floating Without Swim Lessons

The Float-A-Pet collar is two gadgets in one: a water-sensing inflatable floaty, and an LED locator. The other dogs may make fun of him, but that's a trade-off he's probably willing to make.

The collar illuminates at night, thanks to built in, solar powered LED lights, which could be helpful if your pooch is the wandering type. But the best part is the integrated humidity sensor that triggers a CO2 cartridge to inflate the collar when submerged in water. It's a little bulky, but if for some reason you live in a flood-prone area and your dog is defective and can't swim, it might be a good idea to strap him to one of these collars. Or you could, you know, teach him how to swim. [MAKE via DVICE

The Search For Aliens Is About To Get A Serious Upgrade

Construction is set to begin for a large telescopic array dedicated to detecting natural and artificial sources of optical and infrared light. Once operational, the system, called PANOSETI, will be capable of scanning the entire sky, significantly boosting our chances of detecting alien laser signals.
The Clone Wars Gets Into A Man Versus Machine Debate, With Some Explosions

The conflict of Star Wars: The Clone Wars is, quite literally, man versus machine: droids and clones, durasteel and synthetic flesh and bone, hurled at each other at the behest of one shadowy architect. Sometimes, that means those tools of war will question that dichotomy, and that’s good. Sometimes, that means there’s just a lot of explosions. And that’s...also good.

