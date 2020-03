Crayon Physics, the astounding 2008 Independent Games Festival Grand Prize Winner, is coming to the iPhone very soon. You can see why it's perfect for the iPhone and we want to play so, so badly:

So simple, but so intuitive and thoughtful that it borders on magical—yes, we're talking about a puzzle game here. If you don't want to play when it comes out around Jan. 1 from Hudson, I think it means you are a terrible person. [1UP via Kotaku]