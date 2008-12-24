How Encrypted Messaging Works And Why Australian Spies Are Trying To Break The Code

Phones Like These Are Why I'm Still Excited For A Foldable Future

Cryonics, Dakota The Dog, And The Hope Of Forever

Images of the Boeing 737-500 Accident Aftermath

Back home for the holidays after a two-day JFK-London-Malaga-Madrid odyssey due to bad weather, missing flights, and losing my bags. Happy to be alive, however, after seeing these shots of Saturday's 737 crash in Denver.

There's still no reason why the Boeing 737-500 went off the runway at takeoff. Fortunately, everyone survived, although two of the thirty-eight people who suffered injuries are in critical condition.



For some reason, these images send a chill down my spine. Perhaps it is knowing that those wings are full of highly-flammable aeroplane fuel, and the whole thing could have been hell. I always find it amazing how fragile airplanes are. [Denver Post via Star Telegram]

Trending Stories Right Now

5g au optus

Optus Wants To Trial mmWave 5G This Year

Consumers won't see access to millimetre wave 5G until at least mid-next year, but Optus is keen to get testing the technology ahead of the government's early 2020 spectrum auction, according to Optus' head of 5G Harvey Wright.
aliens optical-seti panoseti science seti the-search-for-extraterrestrial-intelligence

The Search For Aliens Is About To Get A Serious Upgrade

Construction is set to begin for a large telescopic array dedicated to detecting natural and artificial sources of optical and infrared light. Once operational, the system, called PANOSETI, will be capable of scanning the entire sky, significantly boosting our chances of detecting alien laser signals.

Latest Deals

Trending Articles