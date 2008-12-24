Images of the Boeing 737-500 Accident Aftermath

Back home for the holidays after a two-day JFK-London-Malaga-Madrid odyssey due to bad weather, missing flights, and losing my bags. Happy to be alive, however, after seeing these shots of Saturday's 737 crash in Denver.

There's still no reason why the Boeing 737-500 went off the runway at takeoff. Fortunately, everyone survived, although two of the thirty-eight people who suffered injuries are in critical condition.







For some reason, these images send a chill down my spine. Perhaps it is knowing that those wings are full of highly-flammable aeroplane fuel, and the whole thing could have been hell. I always find it amazing how fragile airplanes are. [Denver Post via Star Telegram]