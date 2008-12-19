iLuv iSP200: A Pretty Soundbar with Clever USB Hub

While soundbars are becoming ever more popular in home theatre use, the iLuv iSP200 speaker is a fairly novel design for the PC industry.

While only offering 2.1 channel sound, the system does feature 32W of SRS-XT virtual surround, and each of the two speakers can be detached from the bar base and angled/positioned as you see fit.

Compatible with both PCs and Macs, the speakers can connect via USB or 3.5mm jacks, but USB users will benefit from the system's built-in 3-jack USB hub. Not available until June, the iSP200 will run $US100 if you're still excited amidst the summer heat.