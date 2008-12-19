How Encrypted Messaging Works And Why Australian Spies Are Trying To Break The Code

Phones Like These Are Why I'm Still Excited For A Foldable Future

Cryonics, Dakota The Dog, And The Hope Of Forever

iLuv iSP200: A Pretty Soundbar with Clever USB Hub

While soundbars are becoming ever more popular in home theatre use, the iLuv iSP200 speaker is a fairly novel design for the PC industry.

While only offering 2.1 channel sound, the system does feature 32W of SRS-XT virtual surround, and each of the two speakers can be detached from the bar base and angled/positioned as you see fit.

Compatible with both PCs and Macs, the speakers can connect via USB or 3.5mm jacks, but USB users will benefit from the system's built-in 3-jack USB hub. Not available until June, the iSP200 will run $US100 if you're still excited amidst the summer heat.

Trending Stories Right Now

5g au optus

Optus Wants To Trial mmWave 5G This Year

Consumers won't see access to millimetre wave 5G until at least mid-next year, but Optus is keen to get testing the technology ahead of the government's early 2020 spectrum auction, according to Optus' head of 5G Harvey Wright.
aliens optical-seti panoseti science seti the-search-for-extraterrestrial-intelligence

The Search For Aliens Is About To Get A Serious Upgrade

Construction is set to begin for a large telescopic array dedicated to detecting natural and artificial sources of optical and infrared light. Once operational, the system, called PANOSETI, will be capable of scanning the entire sky, significantly boosting our chances of detecting alien laser signals.

Latest Deals

Trending Articles