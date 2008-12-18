This iPod dock by iLuv is not really a dock, but a full fledged stereo with sub. And four CD players. Is that right? I mean, I make fun of gadgets that aren't meant for mothers and grandfathers with CD players and this has four of them. [gadgetreview]
iLuv i9500 iPod Dock Has 4 CD Drives...Too Many
