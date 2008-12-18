iiNet Reselling 3's Wireless Internet

I'm not too sure what to make of this announcement that iiNet is now reselling 3 Mobile's wireless internet service. Part of me thinks it's awesome - even though they're selling it for the same price as 3, 3's prices are far and away the best in the country, once you get over the whole coverage thing. Which brings us to the other part of me, which wonders whether iiNet users will be slugged with Telstra's monstrous roaming charges if they leave the CBD.

In any case, it's happening now, and as Gus over at Lifehacker points out, don't actually think that you'll see unmetered iTunes downloads over the wireless network - that won't ever happen!

[iiNet via Lifehacker]