Hubble Captures Moon Disappearing Behind Jupiter in Stunning HD Video

Here's something you've never seen before: Ganymede, Jupiter's largest moon, caught on video as its orbit takes it behind the gaseous giant. Incredible.

This movie shows Ganymede, Jupiter's largest moon, as it ducks behind the giant planet. Astronomers combined a series of images taken with the Wide Field Planetary Camera 2 aboard NASA's Hubble Space Telescope to make the 18-second movie. The 540 movie frames were created from Hubble images taken over a two-hour period on April 9, 2007.

Hit up the Hubble site for the full HD 1280x720 version. [Post Gazette via HubbleSite]