HTC May Make Second Android Phone By April, Says Unreliable Site

Digitimes, who was already kinda wrong this morning, says that HTC will release a second Android phone by April and a third is already in development.

The third phone already being in development is a super-obvious rumour, since every company has tons of things going on simultaneously, but a second Android phone by April? Sure, that's possible. I mean, all HTC needs to do is pick one of the hundreds of form factors they already have, slap the Android OS on it, make sure stuff like the battery life isn't atrocious, and it's going to be better than the G1.

However, being possible is one thing, but being true is another. So we'll wait and see whether or not April is the right month. [Digitimes via Electronista]