HP Mini 1000 Netbook Now Shipping With 3G Internet Capability

Not that it wasn't technically possible before, but the HP Mini 1000 now has official support for 3G WWAN Mobile Broadband out of the box and with support for multiple cell carriers.

Previously, users had reported the existence of a dormant SIM slot inside the Mini 1000's WWAN module, and ability to hack the drivers to enable the hardware. Now that it's official, it's as easy as firing up connection manager 1.0 to get 3G going on the 10-inch netbook, albeit for an extra $US200 (?!?!?!?!). In any case, the new and improved Mini 1000 is available from HP now, but dont forget, the MIE version is coming soon. [HP]