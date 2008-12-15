Hoyts Bringing IMAX To Its Theatres

How Encrypted Messaging Works And Why Australian Spies Are Trying To Break The Code

imaxhero2.jpgThere may not be any mention of it anywhere on the official site (or anywhere else, for that matter), but what's the bet that Hoyts' decision to upgrade three of its cinemas to play back IMAX-quality film was partially inspired by the success of The Dark Knight's IMAX scenes? I mean, come on - one of the biggest films ever made uses IMAX cameras and then six months later Hoyts are making over their cinemas? It can't be a coincidence.

The three cinemas getting made over for IMAX goodness - Entertainment Quarter at Fox Studios in Sydney, Highpoint in Melbourne and Carousel in Perth - will all be bringing the IMAX experience on Boxing Day with the release of Keanu Reeves' latest, The Day the Earth Stood Still. On top of that, the Hoyts cinemas will be showing typical IMAX documentaries, plus a selection of 3D entertainment, complete with stupid glasses.

But if they really want to show off, they'll show The Dark Knight again...

