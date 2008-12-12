How To Send SMS Text Messages With Gmail's Chat

How Encrypted Messaging Works And Why Australian Spies Are Trying To Break The Code

Google today rolled out a Labs feature that allows you to quickly send SMS messages via Gchat—perfect for continuing to antagonise your contacts with your witty links well after they leave their computer.

Just go to the Labs area in preferences to turn it on—you can just enter any number in the Chat contacts bar, or add numbers to your existing contacts. Messages show up being sent from your own unique 406 area code number, and replies will be router back into the Gchat window. You've been able to do this with other IM services for a while, but if you're like me and everyone I know and rarely leave your Gmail pane, this is handy. [Gmail Blog via Lifehacker]

