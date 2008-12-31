How Encrypted Messaging Works And Why Australian Spies Are Trying To Break The Code

Phones Like These Are Why I'm Still Excited For A Foldable Future

Cryonics, Dakota The Dog, And The Hope Of Forever

How to Run Windows 7 and Your Old OS on the Same Computer

Wanna check out the Windows 7 beta that just leaked, but don't want to wipe your current Windows install? The Technicist has an easy guide to dual booting that'll let you do just that.

Their guide is for a netbook, but it'll pretty much work on any computer if you just want a taste of Windows 7. All you need is the Windows 7 DVD image, a disc imaging program (I like Daemon tools), a 4GB USB drive (or any external hard drive with more than 4GB) and your computer—though a second, optional flash drive is useful. Then just follow their guide, and you'll be up and running Windows 7 in no time. [The Technicist via jkOnTheRun]

Trending Stories Right Now

aliens optical-seti panoseti science seti the-search-for-extraterrestrial-intelligence

The Search For Aliens Is About To Get A Serious Upgrade

Construction is set to begin for a large telescopic array dedicated to detecting natural and artificial sources of optical and infrared light. Once operational, the system, called PANOSETI, will be capable of scanning the entire sky, significantly boosting our chances of detecting alien laser signals.
animation clone-wars clone-wars-recap disney disney-plus io9 lucasfilm star-wars star-wars-the-clone-wars streaming tv-recap

The Clone Wars Gets Into A Man Versus Machine Debate, With Some Explosions

The conflict of Star Wars: The Clone Wars is, quite literally, man versus machine: droids and clones, durasteel and synthetic flesh and bone, hurled at each other at the behest of one shadowy architect. Sometimes, that means those tools of war will question that dichotomy, and that’s good. Sometimes, that means there’s just a lot of explosions. And that’s...also good.

Latest Deals

Trending Articles