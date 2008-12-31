How to Run Windows 7 and Your Old OS on the Same Computer

Wanna check out the Windows 7 beta that just leaked, but don't want to wipe your current Windows install? The Technicist has an easy guide to dual booting that'll let you do just that.

Their guide is for a netbook, but it'll pretty much work on any computer if you just want a taste of Windows 7. All you need is the Windows 7 DVD image, a disc imaging program (I like Daemon tools), a 4GB USB drive (or any external hard drive with more than 4GB) and your computer—though a second, optional flash drive is useful. Then just follow their guide, and you'll be up and running Windows 7 in no time. [The Technicist via jkOnTheRun]