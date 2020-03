The Big Picture has a photo essay showing us every step that the Space Shuttle Endeavor goes through between missions, from touching down to taking off again.

Endeavor has gone through this process a whopping 22 times in the past 16 years and will hopefully go through it many more times in the future. This batch of photos show it as it progresses from its landing from its last mission on March 26th through its return from its following mission, 9 months later. Incredible stuff. [The Big Picture]